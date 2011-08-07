New police officer comes on board

Published Date

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller -- Adam Tankersly takes the oath of office from Mayor James H. Curry III to become Middletown's newest police officer during borough council's Oct. 4 meeting. The addition of Tankersly, who is part-time, brings to full authorized strength the Middletown Police Department with 11 full-time officers and six part-time officers. Right of Tankersly is Middletown Police Sgt. Richard Hiester; seated at far right is Middletown Finance Director Bruce Hamer.

